Here's How Netflix Will Try To Keep You From Sharing The Password To Your Account
Remember when Netflix said that the true meaning of love was sharing the password to your streaming account? Well, that love is officially dead, because the streamer has announced its plans to crack down on password-sharing. In new policies currently in the testing phase, Netflix hopes to prevent widespread password-sharing by mandating that each device with a specific login be connected to the same WiFi network at least once every month. This network will be considered the primary network for every account and profile, and those that do not connect through this network will be forced to sign up for an individual account.
"When a device outside of your household signs in to an account or is used persistently," says the streamer's help center, "we may ask you to verify that device before it can be used to watch Netflix or switch your Netflix household."
If you are traveling and are not connected to your primary network, you can request a code that will grant one device seven days of usage outside of your household. However, it's unclear how often you'd be able to do this, as the streamer also warns that it detects household devices through "IP addresses, device IDs, and account activity from devices signed into the Netflix account."
A misguided and impractical idea
If you're reading all of this information and are shaking your head, then good. Netflix hasn't been shy about wanting to crack down on password sharing, but these tactics seem egregious and tedious for no reason. When I was in college, I frequently used my parents' Netflix account, and even now, some members of my extended family have profiles under it. We pay for the top subscription model every month, so why is it a problem that not all of us are living under one roof? This is a question that many people online are starting to ask, and it seems completely fair.
The worst part about this is that Netflix could be shooting itself in the foot with this decision. Many of the records that the platform holds for its viewership could dwindle if they insist that everyone using the platform poney up for hefty subscription fees. Sure, there are multiple subscription tiers, but they all have drawbacks that only serve to make the most expensive tier (Premium at $19.99 per month) the "best" possible option. It could only make viewers drive away from the service, thus making viewership records held by projects like "Stranger Things" and "Wednesday" feel less impressive.
It is unknown when these policies will go into effect worldwide. However, we hope that Netflix considers reversing them soon, as the cons drastically outweigh the pros.