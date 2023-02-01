Here's How Netflix Will Try To Keep You From Sharing The Password To Your Account

Remember when Netflix said that the true meaning of love was sharing the password to your streaming account? Well, that love is officially dead, because the streamer has announced its plans to crack down on password-sharing. In new policies currently in the testing phase, Netflix hopes to prevent widespread password-sharing by mandating that each device with a specific login be connected to the same WiFi network at least once every month. This network will be considered the primary network for every account and profile, and those that do not connect through this network will be forced to sign up for an individual account.

"When a device outside of your household signs in to an account or is used persistently," says the streamer's help center, "we may ask you to verify that device before it can be used to watch Netflix or switch your Netflix household."

If you are traveling and are not connected to your primary network, you can request a code that will grant one device seven days of usage outside of your household. However, it's unclear how often you'd be able to do this, as the streamer also warns that it detects household devices through "IP addresses, device IDs, and account activity from devices signed into the Netflix account."