The Super Mario Bros. Movie Launches Viral Website (And Phone Line) With Super Bowl TV Spot

We all hate having to fix our plumbing problems by ourselves. Don't you wish you can hire a reliable plumber, maybe two, that can locate and solve all your house's issues in one fell swoop? Well, Illumination has the perfect company for you: Super Mario Bros. Plumbing!

Yes, Illumination and Nintendo are dabbling into viral online marketing for the upcoming "Super Mario Bros. Movie" with a new website, SMBPlumbing.com. The website advertises the brothers' plumbing service, promoting their "expert white glove" knowledge and at least one positive review. On the website's "About Us" section, Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day) hint at a difficult, or shall we say, "spiky" boss in the past, leading them to create their own plumbing company. It's not entirely clear what specific services they offer, but they do work around the Brooklyn and Queens areas.

Looking to find out how these reliable brothers can help solve your house or apartment's plumbing woes? Simply call 929-55-MARIO (62746) — from there, you'll be able to hopefully leave a message for Luigi, who sounds a bit stressed out over the voicemail. We hope nothing bad or magical's happening behind the scenes!