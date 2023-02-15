The Little Mermaid Teaser Trailer: Halle Bailey Takes Us Under The Sea

The release of Disney's live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid" is swimming ever closer, and now, a new teaser is here to show you more of what's under the sea.

Disney released the first teaser for "The Little Mermaid" last September at D23 Expo, where /Film was on hand to provide a description of additional footage not shown online. Both the teaser and convention footage centered on a recreation of the "Part of Your World" sequence from the original 1989 animated version of "The Little Mermaid." We got a look at "Grown-ish" actress Halle Bailey, who is also one half of the musical duo Chloe x Halle, singing her heart out as the eponymous mermaid princess, Ariel. Since it was just a teaser, though, there wasn't much to see beyond some quick glimpses of sea turtles, coral, silhouettes, a mermaid fin, and the final shot of the new Ariel's live-action face.

Whether they're poor unfortunate souls or not, if you know anything about the cast and crew of this upcoming remake then you'll know there's much more to see and hear that we haven't until now. Javier Bardem is playing King Triton in "The Little Mermaid," while Melissa McCarthy is stepping in for the late Pat Carroll as the tentacled sea witch Ursula. There's also Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay, and Awkwafina, respectively providing the voices of Sebastian the crab, Ariel's fish friend, Flounder, and the diving bird Scuttle (formerly a seagull). English actor Jonah Hauer-King is playing Prince Eric, while original composer Alan Menken is returning to co-write the soundtrack with Lin-Manuel Miranda for director Rob Marshall.

All of that seems worth the price of admission. And by "price of admission," I mean giving up two minutes of your time to take a free gander at the trailer below.