Pat Carroll, Voice Of Ursula In The Little Mermaid, Has Died At 95

Pat Carroll, Emmy-winning actress and voice of the Disney villain Ursula in "The Little Mermaid," has died at the age of 95. Carroll's daughter Kerry Karsian confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that she had succumbed to pneumonia at her home in Cape Cod, Massachusetts on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Her talent rep, Derek Maki, separately confirmed the news to Variety, adding that Carroll had her best friend by her side when she passed.

Carroll was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, in 1927; at an early age, she uprooted with her family to Los Angeles. After performing with stock companies and in nightclubs and army productions, the multitalented thespian and comedian began appearing off-Broadway and on television. She received a Tony Award nomination for her Broadway debut starring in the 1955 musical "Catch a Star," and her Emmy win came in 1957 for her sketch-comedy work on "Caesar's Hour." She also won a Drama Desk Award for her 1979 one-character play as the eponymous author in "Gertrude Stein Gertrude Stein Gertrude Stein." The same performance as Stein earned her a Grammy Award in 1981 for Best Spoken Word, Documentary or Drama Recording.

Carroll appeared on numerous variety shows and game shows such as "The Carol Burnett Show" and "The $10,000 Pyramid," and she had memorable guest roles as a hospital patient on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and Shirley's mom on "Laverne and Shirley." Her many other TV credits included "The Love Boat," "Designing Women," and "ER."