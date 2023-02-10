Will Avenue 5 Return For Season 3?

The HBO series "Avenue 5" is one of the funniest shows on television. The story, which comes to us from "Veep" creator Armando Iannucci, is set in the near future on a luxury spaceliner that gets knocked off course. Their weeks-long cruise through space has now turned into an eight-year journey. The ship is owned by a billionaire named Herman Judd (Josh Gad), who is ... well, let's say that Elon Musk might recognize himself in this character. Judd wanted the passengers to see only good-looking people in the crew, so he hired a bunch of actors to fake it while the real crew is shoved below deck in a bit of a hovel.

Hugh Laurie plays Captain Ryan Clark, one of the actors who knows nothing about running the ship. The two seasons we have so far have given us a look at a future with extinct camels, no more fruit, the biggest yoga class in space, and ... wait for it ... a giant cloud of floating poop lit up with colorful lights and glitter that actually has a base in science.

The cast is one of the best out there, including Zach Woods, Rebecca Front, Suzy Nakamura, Lenora Crichlow, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Ethan Phillips. Very few shows have the ability to make me laugh so hard that Gatorade comes out of my nose, but this one does it multiple times an episode. So, will "Avenue 5" return for a third season of hilarity?