Avenue 5's Orbiting Poop Shield Is Rooted In Real Science [Exclusive]

The HBO comedy series "Avenue 5" is coming back with a second season on October 10, 2022. Along with it comes the glittering cloud of poop that orbits the ship. If you haven't watched yet (and you absolutely should), you probably want an explanation for that. In the series, which is set 40 years in the future, a group of people are on an eight-week space cruise on the Avenue 5, a ship owned by a billionaire (Josh Gad). A technical mishap stretches their trip to 3.5 years, and needless to say, things are a mess.

The real crew is shoved in a dark room below the bridge, and the crew that the passengers see around the ship are actually actors, including Hugh Laurie as Captain Ryan. A rescue by NASA isn't possible, because it's too expensive, and things are starting to break on the vessel. That includes a giant tube that holds human waste in a shield around the ship. Though Ryan and friends manage to block the leak, a whole bunch of poop has begun to orbit the Avenue 5, which has its own gravitational pull. So the poop is orbiting along with the coffins of some people who have died.

What does our billionaire do? Well, he lights it up and makes it sparkle. It's fancy poop now! As for why it's there in the first place, it's to protect the ship from the radiation of space! It turns out the poop cloud is actually rooted in real science, according to an interview we recently conducted with Hugh Laurie ("House," "Veep") and series creator Armando Iannucci ("Veep").