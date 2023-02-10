A New Scream 6 Poster Stabs Times Square With Franchise Easter Eggs
"Scream VI" is just one month away, and needless to say, the hype is very real. Before the film makes franchise history as the first installment to secure a Super Bowl spot, a new poster has been released that finds a huge Ghostface looming menacingly over New York City. Has it been clear that "Scream VI" takes place in the Big Apple yet? They've even got a poster with a knife lodged into an actual apple for good measure! Personally, we can't get enough of all the ham-fisted references.
Speaking of references, eagle-eyed viewers might find quite a few of them around this new poster, which was carefully crafted by graphic designer Doaly. Some are a bit on the nose, like the billboard for "Good Morning with Gale Weathers." The show was first introduced in 2022's "Scream," which showed the titular Gale (Courteney Cox) seemingly recounting the day's top stories, not knowing that her ex-husband Dewey (David Arquette) was a regular viewer. Given how it was established in that film that Gale remained in New York City after Dewey left, it's no wonder that her show will play some sort of role in "Scream VI." It is also very funny that "Stab" has become a franchise so out of control that a Broadway musical has now been named after it.
Taking a closer look
The most intriguing tidbits of information aren't those obvious ones. Rather, they're the ones you really have to look for to understand. One of these is the billboard for Blackmore University, which could play a big role in the film. If you were paying attention to the first "Scream VI" trailer, you'll remember that Chad (Mason Gooding), one of the survivors of "Scream," was wearing a hoodie with the fictional college's logo on it, as noted in our trailer breakdown. Given how the three teenage survivors of the last film were all in high school at the time, it would make sense for them to now be attending college. Perhaps they've all decided that they wanted to attend Blackmore?
However, by far the deepest cut in this new poster is a reference to the McKenzie family. In a few spots on the poster, a news broadcast can be seen claiming that the family has become the victims of a "series of stabbings." The McKenzies date all the way back to Wes Craven's original 1996 franchise starter, having been name-dropped as the family living next to the family of Casey Becker (Drew Barrymore's character killed in the opening sequence). They weren't referenced or seen again until last year's "Scream," with Chad's girlfriend Liv (Sonia Ben Ammar) bearing the surname. While it's unclear whether the McKenzies in these three films are all related to each other, it certainly sounds like the family could have a big role in this upcoming one.
How do all of these different Easter eggs fit together? We suppose we'll have to wait until "Scream VI" slashes into theaters on March 10, 2023