A New Scream 6 Poster Stabs Times Square With Franchise Easter Eggs

The most intriguing tidbits of information aren't those obvious ones. Rather, they're the ones you really have to look for to understand. One of these is the billboard for Blackmore University, which could play a big role in the film. If you were paying attention to the first "Scream VI" trailer, you'll remember that Chad (Mason Gooding), one of the survivors of "Scream," was wearing a hoodie with the fictional college's logo on it, as noted in our trailer breakdown. Given how the three teenage survivors of the last film were all in high school at the time, it would make sense for them to now be attending college. Perhaps they've all decided that they wanted to attend Blackmore?

However, by far the deepest cut in this new poster is a reference to the McKenzie family. In a few spots on the poster, a news broadcast can be seen claiming that the family has become the victims of a "series of stabbings." The McKenzies date all the way back to Wes Craven's original 1996 franchise starter, having been name-dropped as the family living next to the family of Casey Becker (Drew Barrymore's character killed in the opening sequence). They weren't referenced or seen again until last year's "Scream," with Chad's girlfriend Liv (Sonia Ben Ammar) bearing the surname. While it's unclear whether the McKenzies in these three films are all related to each other, it certainly sounds like the family could have a big role in this upcoming one.

How do all of these different Easter eggs fit together? We suppose we'll have to wait until "Scream VI" slashes into theaters on March 10, 2023