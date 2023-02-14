Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Looked To Jurassic Park For Inspiration [Exclusive]

"Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" is set to begin Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe next week. This time around, Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) are sucked into the quantum realm and have to battle Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) to find their way home.

We've seen the quantum realm in the MCU before, but we're getting a much better look at the denizens of the world beneath ours and the dangers that come along with the place other than Kang. The film has a very different feel than the first two based around the size-changing superhero. /Film's own Jeremy Mathai recently spoke to "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" producer Stephen Broussard about how Marvel balanced the story with the worldbuilding. Broussard said that the production took inspiration from "Jurassic Park" and "The Wizard of Oz," and the idea of being a stranger in a strange land.

Broussard called the first two "Ant-Man" films "smaller," "grounded," and "real-world" and said they were explorations of the crime genre. Still, they were based on the idea of "this extended family, this found family, this dysfunctional family who had come together." The issue was taking this family that we've gotten to know and having the characters "[dropped] in another type of movie that they're just as surprised as the audience to find themselves in."