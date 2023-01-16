Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Writer Says The Quantum Realm Is 'Jodorowsky's Dune Within Marvel'

After 15 years, more than two dozen feature-length films, eight Disney+ series, and a partridge in a pear tree, the powers that be at the House of Ideas have really nailed down the art of hyping their latest project as "[Insert type of genre movie or TV show] set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe." By that same token, fans ought to know better by now than to take Marvel Studios' marketing lines at face value. Rarely are the MCU offerings quite as weird or inventive as they're hyped, and only a handful feel like they're guided by a unique directorial vision — and when they are, the results can vary from generally beloved to deeply polarizing.

Take the first two "Ant-Man" movies. The adventures of Scott Lang and his extended fam have many of the same ingredients as breezy caper flicks in the vein of "Ocean's Eleven," yet there's never a point where they truly feel more like heist films featuring MCU characters and less like MCU action-comedies that include some heist elements.

Now, whether that's actually an issue depends on what you're looking to get out of your MCU movies these days. I only bring it up as a caveat for discussing "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" writer Jeff Loveness likening the sequel's setting to Alejandro Jodorowsky's unrealized "Dune" film — a comparison that seems geared more towards exciting us cinephiles (e.g. people who actually know what the heck a "Jodorowsky's 'Dune'" even is) than accurately describing the miniaturized multiversal mayhem director Peyton Reed has in store for us.