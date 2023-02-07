The Quantum Realm In Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Borrows From The Wizard Of Oz, Flash Gordon, And More

For the past couple of decades, a large number of sci-fi and fantasy films have subscribed to a relatively grounded and gritty visual aesthetic: think Syfy's "Battlestar Galactica" revival, Christopher Nolan's "Interstellar," and HBO's "Game of Thrones." Yet there was a time when sci-fi/fantasy movies and TV shows were less concerned with realism and more prone to go on flights of visual fancy, hijacking the limitless narrative possibilities of the genres in order to present realms and worlds never before seen.

Director Peyton Reed and his cast and crew of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" remember that time very well. With the introduction of the Quantum Realm in 2015's "Ant-Man" and its brief appearance in 2018's "Ant-Man and the Wasp," Reed and his team laid the groundwork for a world as visually unique as it is conceptually singular. In "Quantumania," they've paid off that promise, presenting a realm that draws from some of the most visually bold films ever made for inspiration. Not that Reed has left all realism behind; instead, the movie's Quantum Realm is a beguiling combination of imaginative fantasy and uncanny reality.