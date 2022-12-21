Avatar: The Way Of Water VFX Supervisors On Expanding Pandora And High Frame Rate [Exclusive Interview]

Letteri: I think facial's probably the best example of that, right?

Baneham: Yep.

Letteri: Trying to develop a language to express what an emotion is, [what] it consists of. When you watch a performance and try to understand, "Okay, this is what we think the actor is doing. Here's what we need to be doing to convey that." You have to develop a language for it. And that language has evolved over the years. We started with Gollum doing facial and talking about it and trying to understand what motivates what. What reaction comes from what things you're seeing on the face. And yeah, we can talk about that pretty much all day long now, and we do, when you're going through these shots, because there's a lot of detail work to make that happen. But it's that vocabulary that —

Baneham: The evolution of that rig, that we literally go back to — I don't even know what year it was, but the first –

Letteri: 2002.

Baneham: Yeah, 2002. So on "Two Towers," evolving the facial rig for Gollum, that lived through the Weta pipeline in principal ideas all the way through "Alita." And this time, it was a true tear-down. Again, the team at Weta have evolved [what is] I think the most sophisticated, the most realistic replication of the human physiognomy from the inside out. I think that gives us a huge advantage to be able to emote outwardly and to our audience.

I love that you're speaking about that, going all the way back to Gollum. Because I have an acting background, I was studying acting at the time that film released, and Gollum was that flashpoint, that watershed moment for actors, realizing that, "Oh, the performer can still come through." And I think Weta's really carried that through, from Alita to the Na'vi and all the other digital—

Baneham: A digital prosthetic.

Letteri: Richie will tell you: When you're doing an animated character, animators will often refer to themselves, because it's the closest reference they have. And we started doing Gollum, it's like — every animator traditionally has a mirror at their desk. And every shot that we looked at for review, you could see who the animator was.

Baneham: We can still tell you which animator –

Letteri: We can still tell which animator did it, exactly. And at some point we had to say, "Stop. We have Andy [Serkis]. Why don't we just use him?"

Baneham: I can even define the moment, which is the soliloquy sequence where Andy is playing two characters. We're like, "Ah, we got it down to a small group of people." I'm like, "I don't want any of Mike. I don't want any of Atsushi. Get Andy." And we were able to [pull it off].

But I do think that's a building block for all the way to today, which is value the performances the actors give you, and protect them. It's [the animator's] job to shepherd them to screen. Again, not unlike the editorial process. They have to try to bring everything the actor has given us to screen in a cohesive performance. It's exactly the same thing for us.