Putting Michelle Pfeiffer Center Stage In Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Was 'Always Our Dream,' According To Kevin Feige

This post contains mild spoilers for "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania."

Michelle Pfeiffer is a national treasure. Finding out that she was playing Janet van Dyne in 2018's "Ant-Man and The Wasp" was a revelation. Although she was a pivotal part of that film, she wasn't the focus. In the upcoming movie, "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania," Pfeiffer's Janet gets a far bigger role, and we find out more (as you can see from the trailers) about her 30 years in the quantum realm.

What we've already seen of the realm is fascinating, with giant tardigrades and weird rock and plant formations. In "Quantumania," we'll also learn about not only the people who live there — including Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) — but the other denizens of this world beneath ours. Janet hasn't been telling her family everything about her adventures, you see, but she no longer has any choice — she's got to give out information to Scott (Paul Rudd), her daughter Hope (Evangeline Lilly), Scott's daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton), and her husband Hank (Michael Douglas) if they have any chance of getting back home.

/Film's Jeremy Mathai attended the press conference for "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania," where Marvel President Kevin Feige spoke about how it was always the production's dream to get Pfeiffer to play the role and make her a bigger part of the third film in the "Ant-Man" trilogy.