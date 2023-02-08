Christoph Waltz And Sam Neill's Fantasy-Adventure Comedy, The Portable Door, Coming To MGM+

Amidst all the hullabaloo about Showtime merging with Paramount+ and the continuing revival of older shows that nobody asked to be revived, you would be forgiven for missing that the Epix streaming platform formally rebranded as MGM+ on January 15, 2023. Cue the GIF of Korath the Pursuer (Djimon Honsou) in "Guardians of the Galaxy" saying, "Who?"

Epix, for those not familiar, launched in the late 2000s and housed shows such as the Forest Whitaker-led crime drama "Godfather of Harlem" and the Stephen King adaptation "Chapelwaite" prior to its rebranding being announced in the wake of Amazon's $8.5 billion acquisition of MGM's vast collection of films and TV shows. Epix was also the original home of the since-canceled DC comic book TV series "Pennyworth," which moved to HBO Max for its third season under the gloriously cumbersome new title, "Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler." Now that it's officially been rebranded, the streamer is hoping to make a bigger name for itself with a smattering of fresh exclusives, including the Jim Henson Company-backed fantasy-adventure comedy film, "The Portable Door."

Adapted from author Tom Holt's book series of the same name, "The Portable Door" features a cast led by Sam Neill (star of "The Piano," "Hunt for the Wilderpeople," and some obscure movie about dinosaurs) and Christoph Waltz (star of "Water for Elephants," "The Legend of Tarzan," and a few other things, apparently), along with Patrick Gibson ("The OA," "Shadow and Bone") and Sophie Wilde ("Eden," "You Don't Know Me"). Australian director Jeffrey Walker, who's probably best known here in the U.S. for his work on sitcoms like "Difficult People" and "Modern Family," called the shots on the film, drawing from a script by Leon Ford ("Griff the Invisible").