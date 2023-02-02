Superhero Bits: Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Sets China Release, Pennyworth Is Canceled & More
(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
-
"Shazam! Fury of the Gods" locks down a release date in China.
-
Marvel Day at Sea returns in 2024.
-
"Pennyworth" has been officially canceled.
-
"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" gets an unsurprising rating.
-
All that and more!
Supergirl and Booster Gold comics sell out following DCU slate announcement
Earlier this week, James Gunn and Peter Safran announced the first new titles in the DC Universe slate. While not a full-on reboot, it may as well be. Among the projects announced as part of the first chapter in the new DCU, titled "Gods and Monsters," were a movie called "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" and a "Booster Gold" TV series for HBO Max. As noted by ComicBook, the announcements drove a ton of interest in the comic books that inspired these adaptations, with the "Woman of Tomorrow" collected edition selling out on Amazon, while the '80s "Booster Gold" collected editions have sold out as well. So, not only are people very interested in the slate, but it seems these announcements are actually driving people to read the source material as well (which, for my money, is a very good thing).
Guillem March Joker statue by McFarlane Toys
The folks at McFarlane Toys have unveiled their latest depiction of The Joker in the form of this statue by Guillem March. It captures the likeness of the Clown Prince of Crime from the pages of the "Infinite Frontier" storyline. The statue retails for $124.99 and is currently available for pre-order from a variety of retailers. The statues are expected to ship in June of this year. Those interested in picking one up can pre-order by clicking here.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, unsurprisingly, is rated PG-13
Not much to say here but, just like every other Marvel Cinematic Universe movie that has come before it, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" has been rated PG-13. The MPAA has handed down its official rating, and the movie received its rating for "violence/action, and language." So, aside from some language that Captain America might not approve of, it doesn't sound like anything too extreme is going to happen here. Plus, this means director Peyton Reed is good and truly done with the film, as it can't change once the MPAA rating is locked in. That means it is ready to go for its theatrical release on February 17, 2023.
Cassie Lang arrives in Marvel's Contest of Champions
Speaking of the MCU's next cinematic adventure, just ahead of the release of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," it has been revealed that "Marvel's Contest of Champions" is adding Cassie Lang, aka Ant-Man's daughter, to the mix. The popular mobile game will bring her into the fold on February 8, 2023, and, not surprisingly, it all has to do with Kang the Conqueror, given that he is the main villain of the upcoming film. Cross promotion, the Marvel way! Check out the trailer for yourself above. Those who don't already have the game can download it on an Android or Apple mobile device for free.
Is Wonder Woman in Shazam! Fury of the Gods? Probably not
DC Japan has released a new #ShazamFuryOfTheGods trailer featuring a shot at what looks like Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman! pic.twitter.com/xbgCNSyZOS— Multiverse Analysis (@TheAnalystOne) February 2, 2023
Recently, a Japanese trailer for "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" started making the rounds online. As we can see above, the Multiverse Analysis Twitter account took a closer look at the footage in question and, based on the selected shot, some believe that Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman is going to appear in the film. This, however, is probably more likely to be one of the new gods referenced in the title, perhaps the one played by "West Side Story" star Rachel Zegler. So don't get your hopes up, but this shot might be worth taking a closer look at.
Pennyworth canceled, no season 4 for the origin of Batman's butler
That's a wrap on "Pennyworth." Or, as it was titled for its third season, "Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler" (just in case anyone was confused). Indeed, per The Hollywood Reporter, the series has been scrapped by HBO Max. The first two seasons of the series aired on Epix, with the ridiculously subtitled third season shifting to HBO Max. But that's the end of the line. A spokesperson for the streaming service said the following:
"While HBO Max is not moving forward with another season of 'Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler,' we are very thankful to creator Bruno Heller and executive producers Matthew Patnick, Danny Cannon, and John Stephens, along with Warner Bros. Television, for their brilliant, unique, gripping depiction of the origin of Alfred Pennyworth, one of the most iconic characters in the 'Batman' world. An incredible blend of action, drama, and humor, for three seasons, 'Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler' has taken fans on a mind-bending ride into Alfred's eccentric world and the beginnings of cutting-edge super heroes and super villains."
Instead, it's on to shows like "Waller" and "Creature Commandos" as part of the new DCU.
Here are some more comics inspiring the new DC Universe
We're talked a lot about Woman of Tomorrow, but these are more of the comics inspiring #DCStudios and the new #DCU in these early days. That doesn't mean we're adapting all these comics, but that the feel, the look, or the tone of them are touchstones for our team. Check 'em out! pic.twitter.com/34KrVPeEL5— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 2, 2023
James Gunn continues to be very transparent as the co-head of DC Studios. Case in point, he has taken to Twitter to reveal more of the comics that are inspiring the movies and TV shows announced as part of the first chapter of the new DCU. This includes Alan Moore's "Swamp Thing," "All Star Superman," "The Authority" by Warren Ellis, and Grant Morrison's "Batman." So, for those looking for even more reading material to prep for what's to come, this is a very good place to start.
Shazam! Fury of the Gods sets release date in China
In more good news for DC, "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" has locked down a release date in China. According to The Hollywood Reporter, David F. Sandberg's sequel will open in the country on March 17, 2023, the same day it opens in North America. This is a big deal because Chinese regulators have been very picky about letting U.S. movies into theaters ever since the pandemic began. However, recent blockbusters such as "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and "Avatar: The Way of Water" have scored releases in the country, with the latter doing quite well there. So, while success in China is still no guarantee, it can't possibly hurt the sequel's chances at becoming a hit.
Marvel Day at Sea sets sail with new dates in 2024
Lastly, big time Marvel fans who also like the idea of hopping on a cruise have something to potentially look forward to in 2024. Disney has announced that the Marvel Day at Sea, which is currently available on certain cruises out of Miami, will expand in 2024 with 10 five-night Caribbean and Bahamas cruises sailing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. For those unfamiliar, the event is described as follows:
Occurring on one action-packed day during select Disney Dream cruises, Marvel Day at Sea combines the thrill of Marvel comics, film, and animation with the excitement you'll find onboard a Disney Cruise. The event features all-day entertainment, including meet and greets, stage shows, special screenings, merchandise, food and beverage, and activities for the whole family — both big and little Super Heroes.
Cruises begin setting sail on January 7, 2024. Full details can be found by clicking here.