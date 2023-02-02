Superhero Bits: Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Sets China Release, Pennyworth Is Canceled & More

That's a wrap on "Pennyworth." Or, as it was titled for its third season, "Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler" (just in case anyone was confused). Indeed, per The Hollywood Reporter, the series has been scrapped by HBO Max. The first two seasons of the series aired on Epix, with the ridiculously subtitled third season shifting to HBO Max. But that's the end of the line. A spokesperson for the streaming service said the following:

"While HBO Max is not moving forward with another season of 'Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler,' we are very thankful to creator Bruno Heller and executive producers Matthew Patnick, Danny Cannon, and John Stephens, along with Warner Bros. Television, for their brilliant, unique, gripping depiction of the origin of Alfred Pennyworth, one of the most iconic characters in the 'Batman' world. An incredible blend of action, drama, and humor, for three seasons, 'Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler' has taken fans on a mind-bending ride into Alfred's eccentric world and the beginnings of cutting-edge super heroes and super villains."

Instead, it's on to shows like "Waller" and "Creature Commandos" as part of the new DCU.