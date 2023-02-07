Jonathan Majors Studied Tom Hiddleston's Performance After He Was Cast In Loki

Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) managed to escape the Quantum Realm, create new technology, and help take down the biggest threat that the Marvel Cinematic Universe had ever seen. But as "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" inches closer to theaters, it would seem that Thanos, the titan who temporarily wiped out half of existence, was a test run for the selectively diminutive superhero. Enter Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), who we last saw in the Disney+ series "Loki" as the enigmatic He Who Remains. But where that version of Kang was kind of taking it easy, it doesn't appear that the variant Scott is going to meet in "Quantumania" is going to extend the same niceties.

During a press conference that /Film's Jeremy Mathai attended, Majors talked about how he studied Tom Hiddleston during his time on "Loki" not only as an actor but as a character:

"In 'Loki,' I'm dealing with Tom, you know? It was great, He Who Remains and Tom. I got to watch him the whole time. This opportunity came to me in lockdown, and so I studied Tom Hiddleston for hours a day. Then when that was done, I went 'okay Paul Rudd you're up,' you know, and I studied him, I studied him. I studied all his hero colleagues and compatriots."

Going back to Majors' episode, you can see the transformation of how the titular anti-hero started to where he is now. Had the Loki of "The Avengers" met He Who Remains in his element, they probably would have got along swimmingly. The season finale shows an antagonist who has become even more of a chaotic mischief-maker than the God of Mischief himself. For a project like "Quantumania," however, Majors ultimately believes his performance comes down to who he's working with.