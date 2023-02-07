How Scott Lang's Feelings On Superheroes Have Changed After Avengers: Endgame, According To Paul Rudd

A surprising amount of time has passed since we first met Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) back in 2015. His 8-year-old daughter Cassie is now 18, and Lang himself has come a long, long way from the carefree, irresponsible man we met at the start of "Ant-Man." With "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" taking place years after the game-changing, world-altering events of "Avengers: Endgame," it's easy to wonder how Scott's perspective on superheroes has changed since 2018's "Ant-Man and the Wasp." At a recent press conference attended by /Film's own Jeremy Mathai, Paul Rudd shed some light on what we can expect.

"I think that he's kind of grown a lot over the course of nine years or so we've been doing these movies," Rudd explained. "I mean, this is a guy who had a regular job, he was brought into this group with no innate super abilities, but then he went up and fought Thanos... He's experienced a thing or two and he's accepted who he is."

By the sound of it, any fears Scott has had that he's not as good as the other Avengers have long since been overcome. He feels comfortable enough as a legitimate superhero that he's even written a book about his experiences. As Rudd put it, "I wouldn't say [Scott]'s taking a victory lap, but others might say that. And he's written a book... a bit of a memoir, a 'look out for the little guy,' and he's explained everything that's been going on in his life and his experiences with adventures." But although Scott's made peace with his role as Ant-Man, what he wants most of all in this new film is to be a regular father.