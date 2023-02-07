Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Director Peyton Reed Talks About Bringing MODOK To Live-Action

The Marvel Universe is filled with strange and unusual characters. And we're not just talking about your run of the mill weird variety like Deadpool, Spider-Ham, Leap-Frog, or the members of the Great Lakes Avengers. There are definitely other characters that are considerably more "out there" than them, yet they still have a legion of fans that love them like they're Captain America or Iron Man. One such example is MODOK.

Originally a former arms dealer employee named George Tarleton who specialized in futuristic weaponry, ol' George takes his experiments a step too far when he attempts to increase his intelligence and overdevelops his head. Now utilizing a weaponized hoverchair and constantly concocting schemes for world domination, MODOK is a reviled villain ... and sometimes the butt of many jokes. But no matter how a creative team may utilize him in a story, the character is capable of some truly heinous acts. And really, that's part of the fun!

Naturally, it stands to reason that the architects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe would want to introduce him at some point. True Believers got a little taste on Hulu thanks to the short-lived animated series starring Patton Oswalt, but now filmmaker Peyton Reed has found a way to execute MODOK in live-action for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," and he's beyond excited for this highly anticipated introduction.