Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania's MODOK Was Inspired By The Simpsons And A Fish Called Wanda

When it comes to the big bad in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," it's been all "Kang this" and "The Conqueror that." True Believers are constantly asking how the upcoming Phase Five kickoff will connect to the events of "Loki" and He Who Remains. And then beyond that, there's all the speculation about "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" down the road and whether or not the titular heroes in this movie will even make it that far. However, while all of that is well and good, we're overlooking a huge threat for the size-shifting superheroes: MODOK.

As seen in the latest trailer for filmmaker Peyton Reed's latest adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the fan-favorite Marvel Comics villain will come face to face with Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne as they and their family venture deep into the Quantum Realm. But so little is known about this iteration of the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing, other than sporting an appearance that very closely resembles his comic book counterpart. It's safe to say that it's a departure from Patton Oswalt's version of the character as seen on the short-lived Hulu series. There's also some speculation that Corey Stoll's Darren Cross is tied to the giant armored floating head. Though that last bit is unconfirmed at this time, screenwriter Jeff Loveness (who penned both "Quantumania" and "The Kang Dynasty") recently weighed in on the nefarious villain's involvement in the third film in the Ant-Man franchise.