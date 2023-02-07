M. Night Shyamalan Channelled Silence Of The Lambs Director Jonathan Demme For Knock At The Cabin

This article contains mild spoilers for "Knock at the Cabin."

If you haven't already, be sure to put on your boogie shoes and brace yourself for a signature M. Night Shyamalan thrill, because "Knock at the Cabin" is currently the number one movie at the domestic box office right now, and the divisive director has delivered yet another controversial but singular piece of cinema for movie fans to debate over.

As an adaptation of the novel, "The Cabin at the End of the World" by Paul Tremblay, the film impressively weaves the home invasion thriller with apocalyptic, existential dread. Two dads, Andrew (Ben Aldridge) and Eric (Jonathan Groff), and their daughter Wen (Kristen Cui) have their vacation forcefully interrupted by a group of four strangers bearing weapons. Leonard (Dave Bautista), the leader of the group, explains to the family that his pack of strangers are on a mission to save humanity — and in order to accomplish their goal, one member of their family unit must be sacrificed.

The film is far from a feel-good time at the movies, but the source material has a strong emotional center to it, making Shyamalan's bleak but sentimentalist style a perfect fit for the material (until it makes bold artistic diversions from its source). As polarizing as the film is, many critics agree that "Knock at the Cabin" is one of Shyamalan's most polished and technically inspired entries so far. The director successfully finds numerous ways to make the film's one location as dynamic as possible, and one particular technique that Shyamalan employs is borrowed directly from Jonathan Demme's horror classic, "Silence of the Lambs."

As you watch "Knock at the Cabin," pay attention to how Shyamalan directs his actors to look directly into the camera during particularly tense and extreme conversations.