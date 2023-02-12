Fast X Super Bowl Trailer: The Family's Second-To-Last Ride Is Their Biggest One Yet

Pretty much all the major players from the previous "Fast and Furious" films will be making appearances in "Fast X." Michelle Rodriguez returns as Letty, Tyrese Gibson will appear as the seemingly indestructible Roman, Sung Kang is hopefully back for good as Han, and of course, Tej will once again be brought to life by Chris "Ludacris" Bridges. Jason Statham, Jordana Brewster, the aforementioned John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, Scott Eastwood, Cardi B, and Michael Rooker are also slated to reprise their franchise roles.

However, don't expect "Fast X" to be surrounded by the old franchise guard. New cast members joining this logic-defying action universe include Brie Larson, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, and Rita Moreno.

The road to "Fast X" has been surprisingly dramatic for the franchise. In April 2022, longtime director Justin Lin suddenly announced that he would leave the film due to creative differences. Speculation around the specifics of the matter has been rampant ever since, but Universal did manage to find a replacement in "Transporter" director Louis Leterrier. Not only that, but in November 2022, it was reported that the film's budget had skyrocketed to around $340 million, meaning that the franchise is likely going to need a massive box office return to turn a profit. At least the trailer looks like it could be fun to see in theaters!

Speaking of which, "Fast X" roars into theaters on May 19, 2023.