Fast X Super Bowl Trailer: The Family's Second-To-Last Ride Is Their Biggest One Yet
The tenth entry in the "Fast and Furious" franchise is almost here, and we've got proof that the Family is still kicking for a little while longer! Our first look at "Fast X" came to our screens during Super Bowl LVII, and it looks just as action-packed as any other film in the series. Sure, it doesn't look like it'll have John Cena zip-lining an entire city, but if the trailer is anything to go by, Dom Torretto (Vin Diesel) and his family are going to be getting into all kinds of mayhem.
However, this mayhem has to have a source, and as we see in the trailer, that source is Dante (Jason Momoa). This new type of "Fast and Furious" villain has teamed up with longtime Family nuisance Cipher (Charlize Theron) to enact some kind of evil onto the world, and of course, it's up to our favorite car-driving heroes to save the day.
Check out the Fast X trailer below
Let’s ride. Watch the #FASTX Big Game Spot now. Only in theaters May 19. Get tix: https://t.co/3zrqJt6ctw pic.twitter.com/uxLzDHTZhy— The Fast Saga (@TheFastSaga) February 12, 2023
Pretty much all the major players from the previous "Fast and Furious" films will be making appearances in "Fast X." Michelle Rodriguez returns as Letty, Tyrese Gibson will appear as the seemingly indestructible Roman, Sung Kang is hopefully back for good as Han, and of course, Tej will once again be brought to life by Chris "Ludacris" Bridges. Jason Statham, Jordana Brewster, the aforementioned John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, Scott Eastwood, Cardi B, and Michael Rooker are also slated to reprise their franchise roles.
However, don't expect "Fast X" to be surrounded by the old franchise guard. New cast members joining this logic-defying action universe include Brie Larson, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, and Rita Moreno.
The road to "Fast X" has been surprisingly dramatic for the franchise. In April 2022, longtime director Justin Lin suddenly announced that he would leave the film due to creative differences. Speculation around the specifics of the matter has been rampant ever since, but Universal did manage to find a replacement in "Transporter" director Louis Leterrier. Not only that, but in November 2022, it was reported that the film's budget had skyrocketed to around $340 million, meaning that the franchise is likely going to need a massive box office return to turn a profit. At least the trailer looks like it could be fun to see in theaters!
Speaking of which, "Fast X" roars into theaters on May 19, 2023.