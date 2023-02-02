Tatiana Maslany And Jasmin Savoy Brown Will Star In Green Bank, A Horror Movie About The Town Where Wi-Fi Is Illegal

As was first announced by Variety, "She-Hulk" and "Orphan Black" star Tatiana Maslany is joining "Scream" and "Yellowjackets" star Jasmin Savoy Brown in a new sci-fi horror film from "Werewolves Within" and "Scare Me" director, Josh Ruben. The project is called "Green Bank," and both performers are slated to have leading roles. "In a marketplace where original, horror-thrillers slay at the box office, we need no further proof that audiences want to have fun at the movies again," Ruben told Variety. "That's the magic word. Fun. Horror is the bulletproof genre, and 'Green Bank' has the full package — it's smart, scary, and wickedly funny."

Protagonist Pictures CEO Dave Bishop also gave a statement to Variety, having said, "Josh has envisioned a perfectly paced roller coaster of a horror that expertly delivers on its promise to jolt, thrill, and terrify audiences, all while keeping them grinning from ear to ear." He continued by describing "Green Bank" as a "wall-to-wall, fright-filled fun led by a fiercely talented cast hailing from beloved franchises." Bishop called the film "fresh" and "subversive," noting that films of this style continue to perform well at the box office. No doubt he's referring to films like last year's mega-hits "Barbarian" and "Smile," and this year's smashing success, "M3GAN."

While the film's release is still a ways away, here's everything we know so far about "Green Bank."