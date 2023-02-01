The Last Of Us Episode 3 Becomes Latest Victim Of Review Bombing By Anti-Gay Bigots

You would think that in the year 2023, people would just accept that not everyone is heterosexual and that is perfectly okay. However, because there apparently can't be anything good or sacred in this world, there is a very vocal group of people that considers any piece of queer media to be "woke," and they just won't stop trying to get themselves heard. It's exhausting, and we are so, so tired.

I write this because "The Last of Us" has once again become the center of a pointless culture war, and this time, it's not because of the video games. Rather, it's the recently-aired third episode of its HBO adaptation at the center of yet another attempt at review bombing. The episode, "Long, Long Time" currently has the lowest IMDb rating of all the released episodes so far, with over 29,000 users rating it one star. Given how more than 101,000 users on the website have rated the episode, trolls unfortunately made a sizable dent in this score. In all fairness, however, around 52,000 other IMDb users have tried counter-acting this by rating "Long, Long Time" 10 stars, so at least there's more love being promoted than hate.

Rotten Tomatoes isn't experiencing a similar issue, thankfully. Its current audience score is holding steady at 93%, with users unable to sort through reviews by rating. Following the release of "Captain Marvel," the review aggregator cracked down on review bombing by changing some key functions on the site, including removing the ability to rate and leave comments on a title before its release.