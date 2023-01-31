James Gunn Can't Tease His Favorite Upcoming DC Universe Project – Even The 'Idea' Will Give It Away

From the moment James Gunn and Peter Safran took over the DC arm of Warner Bros. Discovery, they knew there would be a lot of cleaning up to do amid the cancelation of highly anticipated projects like the nearly-finished "Batgirl" movie.

In December 2022, Gunn opened up about the decisions he and Safran were making behind the scenes following their hiring. "Our choices for the DCU are based upon what we believe is best for the story [and] best for the DC characters who have been around for nearly 85 years," Gunn tweeted in a five-part thread at the time. "Perhaps these choices are great, perhaps not, but they are made with sincere hearts [and] integrity [and] always with the story in mind." He added:

"We were aware there would be a period of turbulence when we took this gig, [and] we knew we would sometimes have to make difficult [and] not-so-obvious choices, especially in the wake of the fractious nature of what came before us. But this means little to us in comparison to our jobs as artists [and] custodians in helping to create a wide [and] wonderful future for DC."

It's clear Gunn and Safran are well aware of the work ahead of them, as evidenced by Gunn's insightful tweets and the subsequent follow-through with the announced slate. The projects Gunn was willing to talk about — including a movie featuring Superman as a young reporter — feel like projects born from the mind of a creative who has truly immersed themselves in comics, i.e. the source material from which these incredibly immersive cinematic worlds stem from. And that point of view might just make this new set of projects the hits DC always deserved.