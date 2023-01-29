Learn How To Make That Delicious Cheeseburger From The Menu, Thanks To Binging With Babish
This post contains major spoilers for "The Menu."
Mark Mylod's "The Menu" is one dark, deeply twisted take on the fine dining experience, and an important part of bringing that world to life was creating the food within it. The film has several technically-detailed cooking sequences that show Chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes) and his team preparing meals for their exclusive guests — but nothing is as mouth-wateringly perfect as his final preparation of a cheeseburger for unexpected diner Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy). The cheeseburger represents so much more than a pair of beef patties, some diced onions, and a couple of slices of American cheese, yet there's no denying it's a gorgeous piece of gastronomy.
The team behind "The Menu" really went out of their way to create the perfect burger and there are a few places where you can find instructions on how to replicate it, but now the ultimate YouTube cooking show has offered up another course, as cook Andrew Rea of "Binging with Babish" teaches fans two different ways to create their own version of "The Menu" burger at home. Check it out below, and see if you can make your own ideal cheeseburger with just a little bit of help from a funny (and talented!) internet cook.
Watch Binging with Babish make that beautiful burger
In "The Menu," Chef Slowik creates the cheeseburger for Margot after she tells him how terrible his high-concept meal was. She just wants a cheeseburger after sitting and waiting for food all night only to be given strange tidbits to nibble on, so he sets out to make her the best cheeseburger he can. It's a pretty simple burger: two beef patties, smashed on a hot griddle with onions seared into one side; a couple of slices of American cheese because it melts without splitting; and a sesame seed bun. She even gets some crinkle-cut fries.
Rea creates a quick and easy version for audiences at home using frozen and pre-made materials, then he makes one from scratch that's going to require a whole lot more skill (and equipment). Both burgers and their fries look pretty tasty, and the one he makes from scratch looks absolutely incredible, but who has time to knead their own brioche dough for buns? There has to be a happy medium between the two, with some pre-bought but fresh buns and some good cheese. (Not American. Chef Slowik can fight me on that one, because American cheese is gross and should not be put on any burger.) Rea makes his own "American" style cheese, but for the rest of us, some melted medium cheddar or Colby Jack is sure to do the trick.
But is it really the ultimate cheeseburger?
The menu of "The Menu" was created by chef Dominique Crenn, but chef John Benhase was called in to consult on the cooking and serving sequences. It was important to the whole team that the food not be faked just to look good for the screen, but would also be edible as well. The burger that became the centerpiece of "The Menu" began its life much earlier in Benhase's career, when he learned how to make a really good burger. As he told Vanity Fair:
"I learned the basics of that within a restaurant in Atlanta that I was a sous-chef at when I was younger, called The General Muir. It kind of blew my mind in terms of the approach to a burger and the love put into a burger. I cooked thousands and thousands of this burger and then learned from the guys and gals who were cooking the burger every day and just were absolutely proficient and wonderful at doing it. And then just continue to apply that to pretty much every burger I made since then to hone in on what I felt like was the perfect burger."
The burger at the end of "The Menu" is the most gorgeous on-screen cheeseburger I've seen since Samuel L. Jackson took a bite out of Brad's Big Kahuna in "Pulp Fiction," and now audiences have multiple ways to try and make their own at home. Heck, I've even made my own, except with better cheese and a veggie burger (a little smoked paprika makes it just as good as beef, I swear). We can't all be top chefs, but at least we can all learn to make a tasty burger.