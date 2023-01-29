Learn How To Make That Delicious Cheeseburger From The Menu, Thanks To Binging With Babish

This post contains major spoilers for "The Menu."

Mark Mylod's "The Menu" is one dark, deeply twisted take on the fine dining experience, and an important part of bringing that world to life was creating the food within it. The film has several technically-detailed cooking sequences that show Chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes) and his team preparing meals for their exclusive guests — but nothing is as mouth-wateringly perfect as his final preparation of a cheeseburger for unexpected diner Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy). The cheeseburger represents so much more than a pair of beef patties, some diced onions, and a couple of slices of American cheese, yet there's no denying it's a gorgeous piece of gastronomy.

The team behind "The Menu" really went out of their way to create the perfect burger and there are a few places where you can find instructions on how to replicate it, but now the ultimate YouTube cooking show has offered up another course, as cook Andrew Rea of "Binging with Babish" teaches fans two different ways to create their own version of "The Menu" burger at home. Check it out below, and see if you can make your own ideal cheeseburger with just a little bit of help from a funny (and talented!) internet cook.