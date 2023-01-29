Star Trek: Picard Beams Up Todd Stashwick And Ed Speleers For Season 3
"Star Trek: Picard" is gearing up for one last mission, and the final season of the Paramount+ series has just added two new castmates to its roster for what's shaping up to be a major reunion season. The cast reveals come courtesy of a new trailer for the season, which gives us our first look at two characters played by Todd Stashwick and Ed Speleers.
Speleers is set to appear as a series regular on "Star Trek: Picard," working with Gates McFadden's medical officer Beverly Crusher, who press materials indicate will be working on "worlds Starfleet has forgotten." Stashwick, meanwhile, will appear in a recurring role playing the captain of the U.S.S. Titan, a ship that so far has mostly made on-screen appearances on the animated series "Star Trek: Lower Decks." Fans did catch a glimpse of the live-action Titan in the sneak preview of "Star Trek: Picard" season 3 that premiered back in September of last year.
If Stashwick also looks familiar to Trekkies, it's for good reason: the "Riches" actor appeared once before in the "Trek" universe, playing a character named Talok in an episode of "Star Trek: Enterprise." He popped up as a Romulan operative on a failed mission in the episode "Kir'Shara." Here, though, he'll almost certainly be playing a different character, both because he's in Starfleet's corner this time around, and because the events of "Enterprise" take place a couple hundred years before "Picard."
The final season is set to be a major Trek reunion
Regardless, Stashwick will be a welcome addition to the show, especially given that he's already got a behind-the-scenes connection to it. The actor also starred in the Sy-Fy channel series "12 Monkeys" as Theodore Deacon, where he worked with "Star Trek: Picard" showrunner Terry Matalas. Speleers, meanwhile, doesn't yet have a "Trek" connection, but you might know him from his role as the utterly despicable smuggler Stephen Bonnett in "Outlander." Speleers also starred in the ill-fated "Eragon" adaptation back in 2006, and has appeared in "Downton Abbey" and "Wolf Hall."
The new trailer gives us another look at a season that is set to be as close to a complete "Star Trek: The Next Generation" reunion as possible. LeVar Burton's Geordi La Forge, Jonathan Frakes' William Riker, McFadden's Beverly Crusher, Marina Sirtis' Deanna Troi, Michael Dorn's Worf, and Jeri Ryan's Seven of Nine from "Voyager" are all set to rejoin Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) for one last adventure. Brent Spiner, who played Data in the original series, will also return, although he'll apparently be playing Data's evil "twin" android Lore this time around. Daniel Davis' Professor Moriarty is also set to make an appearance.
The second season of "Star Trek: Picard" ended with a few cliffhangers and surprises last year, as Q (John de Lancie) and Tallinn (Orla Brady) died, Elnor (Evan Evagora) was resurrected, Picard shared a moment with Laris (also Brady), and the crew (mostly) seems to have left the year 2024 behind for good.
"Star Trek: Picard" will return for its final season on Paramount+ beginning February 16, 2023.