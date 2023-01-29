Star Trek: Picard Beams Up Todd Stashwick And Ed Speleers For Season 3

"Star Trek: Picard" is gearing up for one last mission, and the final season of the Paramount+ series has just added two new castmates to its roster for what's shaping up to be a major reunion season. The cast reveals come courtesy of a new trailer for the season, which gives us our first look at two characters played by Todd Stashwick and Ed Speleers.

Speleers is set to appear as a series regular on "Star Trek: Picard," working with Gates McFadden's medical officer Beverly Crusher, who press materials indicate will be working on "worlds Starfleet has forgotten." Stashwick, meanwhile, will appear in a recurring role playing the captain of the U.S.S. Titan, a ship that so far has mostly made on-screen appearances on the animated series "Star Trek: Lower Decks." Fans did catch a glimpse of the live-action Titan in the sneak preview of "Star Trek: Picard" season 3 that premiered back in September of last year.

If Stashwick also looks familiar to Trekkies, it's for good reason: the "Riches" actor appeared once before in the "Trek" universe, playing a character named Talok in an episode of "Star Trek: Enterprise." He popped up as a Romulan operative on a failed mission in the episode "Kir'Shara." Here, though, he'll almost certainly be playing a different character, both because he's in Starfleet's corner this time around, and because the events of "Enterprise" take place a couple hundred years before "Picard."