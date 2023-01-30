The Final Shot Of This Week's The Last Of Us Was Designed To 'Honor' The Video Game [Exclusive]

This post contains spoilers for HBO's "The Last of Us" and the video game series of the same name.

Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann's "The Last of Us" has managed to convey the essence of the video game series of the same name, while delivering three gut-wrenching episodes of television. Tragedy is an integral part of the show's worldbuilding, as survival is a luxury in a post-apocalyptic wasteland swarming with the infected, who harbor the singular goal of infecting every last human. Episode 3 somehow manages to heighten the pathos, focusing almost exclusively on Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett), who go from being guarded survivors who cross paths to lovers till they breathe their last. One of the most beautifully poignant episodes about two people in love ever made, episode 3 encapsulates the isolation, yearning, vulnerability, and pathos of loving someone as the world ends.

The handling of Bill and Frank's arc is markedly different from the video game — although the episode is utterly tragic, the duo's fate in the games is far more heartbreaking (to the point of being cruel). Here, the two stick together till the end, vowing to share their last moments together by recreating the circumstances of their first meeting. Bill chooses to die with Frank, warm in their bed, while leaving a window half-open and keeping the bedroom door locked. As if this wasn't devastating enough, the episode ends with a shot of the half-open window that overlooks the driveway, where Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) can be seen driving away in Bill's Chevy S-10.

Apart from being a bittersweet full-circle moment that allows for Bill and Frank's deaths to skin in, this final window shot was exclusively designed to honor the game, according to series cinematographer Eben Bolter.