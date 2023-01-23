The Last Of Us Creators Confirm A Theory About How The Fungus Spread

"The Last of Us" is not only one of the greatest video games of the modern era, it is also the best show of the year so far (yes, the year is just beginning, but still!). The TV series is a phenomenal adaptation, with casting that masterfully embodies the characters, a look that translates the game to the screen exquisitely, and a story that is incredibly faithful to the original. This is a show that is both emotionally gripping and deeply terrifying, as the latest episode revealed.

One thing that makes "The Last of Us" stand out as a zombie story is that its infected are not treated as regular old ghouls. These are not zombies who rise from the grave and bite people, or sick people who get superpowered strength or rabies, but people infected with fungi — scarily alien, terrifyingly real fungi. The adaptation is doubling down on the realness of the fungi, with cold opens in the first two episodes painting a picture of a world pre-outbreak, showing us how scientists across the decades tried to warn us about armageddon, and even tried to stop it before it happened.

One thing the story — whether the game or the show — is never really 100% clear about, however, is how the outbreak really began. We know from a newspaper Sarah finds in the game that Cordyceps originated in South America, eventually carrying over to humans through infected crops and eventually overrunning the Americas, but not how or when that happened or who was patient zero.

Though HBO's adaptation hasn't provided a clear-cut answer, it is more specific than the game on the origin of the outbreak, with the show creators now confirming a popular fan theory that makes this outbreak somehow more real and also scarier.