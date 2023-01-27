Will Forte Talks Aliens Abducted My Parents, Learning From SNL, And The State Of Comedy [Exclusive Interview]

Is there a difference between what you like to see in a script when it's a comedy that's geared towards kids or one that's geared towards adults?

I think every story is so different, and I don't know that I really am looking for anything when I read something, just something that you haven't seen before. You don't want to look in and go, "Oh, this is exactly like this," or, "This is exactly like this." This is something that seems like it's uniquely from Jake's brain, and he's got such a really different type of tone. He's so funny and his brain can go to really fun, absurd places.

But I'm this filthy 52-year-old dude. I'm naked on camera, so many people have seen my butt. They're so sick of my butt. But his stuff is very clean and accessible to way more people, while still having this type of complex humor. And it can be kind of absurd. It's a really fun type of thing where I both feel comfortable, like I've done it before, but also it's different. So I love doing stuff with him, because it just feels like a comfortable but new experience. It's old and new at the same time.

Yeah, the movie, it has a little bit of an Amblin vibe by way of Sundance, kind of like the movies that studios used to make for family friendly adventures in the '80s and early '90s that they don't really make anymore.

Yeah, that's a good way to put it.

Speaking of that, how do you feel about the state of comedy right now, especially with regards to movies? Because it feels like studios have kind of abandoned comedies unless they're these big, high concept cross-genre ideas.

I don't know how to answer that, because it always seems like, certainly for the last 10 years, things have been morphing. Just the whole landscape is so different. You think about, certainly 10 years ago, there weren't a ton of movies on streamers. Now it seems like there's so many very high quality movies that are directly for streamers. It used to be you'd do movies in the theater, and then you'd be able to get them on HBO a couple months later, or Netflix, and now, it's got to be a huge blockbuster to be something that's in theaters.

It's interesting, but I'm sure everything will keep evolving, and maybe it'll rebound, and there will be a time when more and more comedies are back in theaters. Now it's a very unique experience when you're in a movie that's [in theaters]. I just haven't been a part of a movie that has been in theaters for so long, so it'll be fun seeing this at Sundance. And then there's this movie I got to be a part of, called "Strays," that's coming out. We found out it's coming out in theaters.

Oh, great!

I'm not sure if I'm allowed to say when, but it's exciting to have that. I love football. I love watching football on TV. But there is something when you go to a football game, and you walk through those tunnels, and you see the vivid green of the grass, it's so fun. And walking into a movie theater is the same way. There's something about sitting down with a bunch of people and watching a movie together, especially a comedy.

Exactly.

I'm looking forward to getting that opportunity again.