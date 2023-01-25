The Best TV Shows And Movies Leaving Netflix In February 2023

It's not a coincidence that it's Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) and the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) who get the most focus out of all the previous Spider-Man villains in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." It was Toby Maguire's Spider-Man, after all, who was given the best material to work with.

Raimi's trilogy gives us Peter Parker at his most human and relatable. This Peter is not a cool skater punk or the mentee of a billionaire who can bail him out of trouble at any moment; he's a believable working-class person who actually struggles with balancing his superhero gig with his multiple jobs, schoolwork, and personal relationships.

Maybe one of the best scenes in this trilogy, the one that clearly cuts it above the rest, is the moment in "Spider-Man 2" where Peter tells Aunt May about his role in his uncle's death. May is so upset she simply leaves him alone at the table without a word of forgiveness. Raimi's films are comfortable staying in moments that are genuinely unpleasant and realistic, never feeling the need to make a quick joke to lighten the mood or give the hero an easy out. Even when the trilogy loses its way a little in the questionable "Spider-Man 3," there's still a depth of emotion put into it that you rarely get in the MCU.

All three films leave Netflix on February 1, 2023. If you somehow haven't seen them already, definitely check them out soon.