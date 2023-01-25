Anders Keith Joins Paramount+ Fraiser Sequel Series As Niles And Daphne's Son
The casting process is well underway on the upcoming Paramount+ sequel series to the acclaimed sitcom "Frasier." After many years of gestation and development, Kelsey Grammer will once again reprise his role as the psychiatrist-turned-radio-personality that first appeared at the Boston bar where everyone knows your name in "Cheers." Although, this time he will be in a whole new city with its own set of adventures and obstacles waiting for the good doctor.
Of course, Dr. Crane won't be alone in his new ventures. Recently, we learned that Nicholas Lyndhurst will play Frasier's "British, boozy, and larger than life" college chum Alan Cornwall. And though original cast members like David Hyde Pearce or Jane Leeves aren't expected to return for the revival at this time, a familiar character from the original series will be making a comeback in the form of Lilith and Frasier's son, Frederick. Now an adult, he will be played by "Tenet," "Kingsman: The Secret Service," and "Oppenheimer" star Jack Cutmore-Scott.
Now, it looks like this show will continue to be a family affair as another Crane joins this growing sedge of cast members, along with another important person in Freddy's life boarding the ensemble as well.
What's in a name?
According to Variety, Anders Keith has been added to the "Frasier" reboot to play David Crane, the son of Niles and Daphne Crane. After graduating from Julliard in May 2022, the young actor will make his professional onscreen debut with this project.
David (not Ichabod, as Roz named him on his St. Osric's Pre-Kindergarten Academy and Day Care Center application before he was conceived) first appeared in the two-part series finale "Goodbye, Seattle" from 2004 when he was born in a veterinarian's office on the day of his grandfather Martin's wedding to Ronee Lawrence. Now a college freshman, he is described as awkward with unearned confidence, which basically makes him just like most college freshmen. Although, Frasier's nephew and Freddy's cousin also has "Niles' intelligence, Daphne's smile, and neither of their polish." Thanks to his "earnest enthusiasm," we'll see that David and his uncle have formed quite a bond.
While it will be great to properly meet David as a fully formed person, there's no word on whether or not his sisters will be included or even addressed in the new series. Based on the episode "Rooms With A View," everyone experiences flashbacks of past visits to the hospital when Niles is admitted for a bypass heart surgery. But in a flash forward, David is nowhere to be seen as his father holds a young girl and his mother holds a newborn baby girl. It's possible that the story told by Chris Harris of "How I Met Your Mother" and Joe Cristalli of "Life In Pieces" takes place in a different part of the multiverse where Niles and Daphne only had a son instead of two daughters, but we'll see how it plays out when the show debuts.
Roommate with a view
In addition to Keith's David Crane, Variety shares that Jess Salgueiro will also join the cast as Eve, Freddy's vibrant and creative roommate that is classified as "a breath of fresh air." Because of her ability to connect with both Frasier and Freddy, she will act as "a critical bridge between father and son" on the show as they attempt to reconnect. The divide likely came when Freddy dropped out of college to become a firefighter, so we'll see what Eve can do to mend these old wounds.
Salgueiro has been incredibly busy as of late. The actor has appeared on "Y: The Last Man" on FX, the Canadian series "Letterkenny" on Hulu and "Workin' Moms" on Netflix, as well as Prime Video's "The Boys" and "The Expanse." Most recently, she has completed work on "Beacon 23" on AMC opposite Lena Headey and Apple's highly anticipated MonsterVerse series featuring Godzilla and the Titans. Considering her experience with larger-than-life personalities clashing, she may be the perfect person to play moderator for the Crane family.