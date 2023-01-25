Anders Keith Joins Paramount+ Fraiser Sequel Series As Niles And Daphne's Son

The casting process is well underway on the upcoming Paramount+ sequel series to the acclaimed sitcom "Frasier." After many years of gestation and development, Kelsey Grammer will once again reprise his role as the psychiatrist-turned-radio-personality that first appeared at the Boston bar where everyone knows your name in "Cheers." Although, this time he will be in a whole new city with its own set of adventures and obstacles waiting for the good doctor.

Of course, Dr. Crane won't be alone in his new ventures. Recently, we learned that Nicholas Lyndhurst will play Frasier's "British, boozy, and larger than life" college chum Alan Cornwall. And though original cast members like David Hyde Pearce or Jane Leeves aren't expected to return for the revival at this time, a familiar character from the original series will be making a comeback in the form of Lilith and Frasier's son, Frederick. Now an adult, he will be played by "Tenet," "Kingsman: The Secret Service," and "Oppenheimer" star Jack Cutmore-Scott.

Now, it looks like this show will continue to be a family affair as another Crane joins this growing sedge of cast members, along with another important person in Freddy's life boarding the ensemble as well.