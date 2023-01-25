Don't Panic, New Wallace & Gromit Film Still Set For 2024
"Pinocchio" co-director Guillermo del Toro once classified stop-motion animation as "a hand-made miracle," one that's enjoying a high viewership lately. Delicate handling of pint-sized objects, frame by frame, requires unfathomable patience and dedication to technique. Its latest celebrants include Henry Selick's vivid "Wendell & Wild," Phil Tippett's nightmarish "Mad God," and the aforementioned retelling of the classic wooden puppet tale, all of which are testaments to their medium. Of course, Nick Park and Aardman Animations' "Wallace & Gromit" franchise remains a long-running champ of stop-motion. After 1989's "A Grand Day Out" saw the pleasant inventor Wallace and his mute but hyper-aware dog Gromit take a trip to the moon to sample its fabled cheese surface, audiences couldn't get enough of the comedic duo and saw them through four short films and a full-length movie. Now, they're coming back with a new feature film.
Coming up on the 30th anniversary of the comedy masterpiece "The Wrong Trousers," the new untitled project marks the titular duo's first work together since their 2008 bakery blast short film "A Matter of Loaf and Death" and only their second feature after 2005's "The Curse of the Were-Rabbit." The film is slated for a 2024 release and will be available globally, exclusively on Netflix worldwide. In the UK, it's set to debut on the BBC first before going to streaming. Park confirmed the film is still moving forward as planned with the following statement:
It's very exciting to have some brand-new "Wallace & Gromit" stories in the works as we celebrate the anniversary of such an important moment in the characters' history. "The Wrong Trousers" was a special film for all of us at Aardman. It's wonderful that it continues to find new fans today, and that we can bring those fans more adventures –- and more inventions, more mishaps, and more problems for Gromit to solve."
Chickens go in, nuggets come out
While "The Wrong Trousers" features smart pants used to dastardly purposes, it's reported that this new "Wallace & Gromit" movie will showcase Wallace's latest invention, a "smart gnome" that becomes self-aware. Cracking premise, as Wallace would say.
In further news, Aardman is also bringing audiences a sequel to its beloved 2000 stop-motion animated escape movie "Chicken Run." Despite the henpecked antagonist Mr. Tweedy claiming that "no chicken escapes from Tweedy's Farm," several did (which is no grand spoiler if you've seen the film's original inspiration, "The Great Escape"). "Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget" will land on Netflix sometime this year, boasting the same characters but a new cadre of voice actors.
Naturally, the controversy-courting Mel Gibson, who previously played cocky rooster Rocky in the first film, has been replaced by "Chuck" star Zachary Levi. The plucky, determined hen Ginger, previously played by Julia Sawalha, will now feature the voice of "Westworld" star Thandiwe Newton. Rounding out the announced voice cast is Bella Ramsey ("The Last of Us") as Rocky and Ginger's daughter, Molly. Where the first movie breaks the chicks out, this time, they're breaking in. "Dawn of the Nugget" finds Ginger living the dream on her island sanctuary, but returns to the mainland to face a fresh and foul threat. Judging by the title, it sounds a lot worse than being cooked into a pie.
Other announcements from Aardman's official website include a "Wrong Trousers" limited edition designer clutch bag, a Bristol-based escape room experience titled "A Grand Way Out," and in a partnership with the Cartoon Museum in London, an exhibition of "Wallace & Gromit" artwork will be held. Those in the UK have a further treat: Carrot Productions will stage 30 live orchestral performances of "The Wrong Trousers" around the kingdom.