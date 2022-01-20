Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget First Look: Zachary Levi Replaces Mel Gibson In Long-Awaited Sequel

The day has come: a "Chicken Run" sequel is finally, officially coming to fruition — so rejoice, in all your childhood splendor. The new installment comes courtesy of Netflix in a partnership with Aardman Animation, who are the big brains behind the original.

The new partnership began in 2021 when the two companies joined forces to release the acclaimed musical short "Robin Robin." It was the subject of critical acclaim, and even garnered attention on the BAFTA longlist and the Oscars shortlist. Considering the success of their first project, the two companies have decided to team up on the long-awaited sequel, "Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget."

"Dawn of the Nugget" will follow the same flock of chickens from the 2000 movie while incorporating a mix of new voices and new characters. Joining the cast will be "Westworld" star Thandiwe Newton and Zachary Levi as leading power couple Ginger and Rocky, replacing Julie Sawalha and Mel Gibson, respectively. The lovebirds have a daughter named Molly in the sequel, who is described as "a true chick-off-the-old-block," according to Collider. She will be voiced by "Game of Thrones" alum Bella Ramsey.

A first image from the sequel has also been released, which appears to feature Ginger, Rocky, and a glimpse of their newborn cutie.