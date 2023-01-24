Superhero Bits: DC And Marvel Score Several Oscar Nominations, We've Got A New Lex Luthor & More

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has been at the forefront of the Superhero movie boom in Hollywood for years now. Even before his time putting together the MCU, he was producing movies like "X-Men." But what does he think of the notion that audiences will become fatigued with Marvel movies? Speaking on "The Movie Business Podcast" recently, the executive had a pretty interesting take on the whole thing.

In short? Comics offer a wealth of diverse source material.

"I've been at Marvel Studios for over 22 years, and most of us here at Marvel Studios have been around a decade or longer together. From probably my second year at Marvel, people were asking, 'Well, how long is this going to last? Is this fad of comic book movies going to end?' I didn't really understand the question. Because to me, it was akin to saying after Gone With the Wind, 'Well, how many more movies can be made off of novels? Do you think the audience will sour on movies being adapted from books?' You would never ask that because there's an inherent understanding among most people that a book can be anything. A novel can have any type of story whatsoever. So it all depends on what story you're translating. Non-comic readers don't understand that it's the same thing in comics."