Code 3 Will Team Up Lil Rel Howery And Rain Wilson For A New Action Comedy

Stressful days at work take on new meaning when you're a paramedic, and in "Code 3," the upcoming buddy action-comedy from Wayfarer Studios and Circle of Confusion, two paramedics have the wildest day possible (all for our entertainment!). Deadline revealed that Lil Rel Howery ("Get Out") and Rainn Wilson ("Weird: The Al Yankovic Story") will star as the pair of paramedics, saving lives and making us laugh. "Code 3" is still in pretty early production, so details are subject to change and the cast will continue to grow, but the movie already sounds like a lot of fun.

The work of a paramedic might not seem all that funny (just look at "Bringing Out the Dead"), but given the bizarre situations that many people get themselves into, I can imagine there's still humor to be found. Not every call is a nightmare, and there's probably some ridiculous and funny stuff that happens too. Here's everything we know so far about "Code 3," set to go into production in Los Angeles in February 2023.