The Last Of Us Cinematographer Felt Pressure To Do The Show's 'Golden Script' Justice [Exclusive]

This article contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" episode 3.

It's no secret that HBO's "The Last of Us" has been a faithful adaptation up until this point. Created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, the series has honored the source material by sticking close to it, only diverging when necessary. "The Last of Us" gets all the details of the post-apocalyptic world just right, from the infected population to the withered state of the environment. However, the characters and their shared journey remain the focus, and added story beats adhere to that principle. This is especially true for the third episode, which featured the never-before-seen love story between Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett).

Although the adaptation has been a gratifying experience for fans of the video game, the best parts of HBO's "The Last of Us" are completely new. And, against all odds, the show has successfully elevated the source material to new heights in episode 3.

Straying from the set path usually means disaster for video game adaptations, but not for "The Last of Us." The series confidently moved away from the familiar to break our hearts just as easily as it captured them. However, the high-stakes nature of delivering a totally different experience was not lost on the crew. The cinematographer behind the Bill and Frank-focused episode discussed how daunting it was to have to bring the brand-new script to life.