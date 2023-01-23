Kang The Conqueror Is An Even Greater Threat Than Walton Goggins, Says Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Writer

Peyton Reed's new film "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is to be the 31st film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it seems it's high time the series have a new, outsize supervillain lurking around its edges again. The last big bad, Thanos, appeared in cameos across various MCU movies before becoming the central villain of "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame," some of the most widely seen films of all time. The character of Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors, first appeared in the 2021 TV series "Loki," and will now serve as the central villain of "Quantumania."

In his original comic book form, Kang was a long-lived, time traveling despot who may or may not be a descendant — or ancestor — of various Marvel characters. Based on the plans that have been announced for the MCU, Kang will become a major, villainous presence in the series moving forward. The 39th film in the series is to be called "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty."

Kang is an unusual choice of antagonist for an Ant-Man film, however. The last two films (released in 2015 and 2018) served largely as low-scale "palate cleansers" after major MCU events; the first was released after "Avengers: Age of Ultron," and the second after "Avengers: Infinity War." The character of Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), a cheery, and affable character, was more involved in low-stakes heists and street-level chases than extinction-level events. The films were a refreshing change of pace from the comic apocalypses of the team-up Avengers movies. But that's about to change.