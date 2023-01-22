'Butch Ladies From Arizona' Infiltrate The Na'vi In Saturday Night Live's Avatar: The Way Of Water Spoof

"Saturday Night Live" is no stranger to poking fun at the "Avatar" movies. My own "Avatar" and "SNL" fandom happened to peak around the same time, so I vividly remember the "Laser Cats 5" SNL Digital Short from January 2010 with Sigourney Weaver and James Cameron as guest stars. If you don't believe me, my Laser Cats T-shirt has something to say about that.

In that same episode, we got another "Avatar" skit that dug further than anyone wanted into how interspecies intercourse might work and features Jason Sudeikis doing a perfect impression of Joel David Moore as the sidekick scientist, Norm Spellman. Shortly after filming for the sequels began in 2017, the "Papyrus" short — where guest host Ryan Gosling suffers psychologically from Cameron's choice of font for the "Avatar" marketing — became an example that producer Jon Landau uses as proof of the franchise's "cultural relevance" (while assuring us they've developed a proprietary font for the sequels).

Suffice to say, any of the "Saturday Night Live" "Avatar" skits are held to a high standard in my mind. And though we had to wait a little longer for the "Avatar"-themed "SNL" skits to pop up after the movie this time around, I'm happy to report the latest is another strong entry.

Like all of the "Avatar" content on "SNL," last night's skit continues to demonstrate a shockingly sophisticated reverence for the franchise, as is needed to make fun of it successfully. Host Aubrey Plaza and cast member Heidi Gardner present us with a provocative scenario where pretty much anyone can rent an "Avatar" for the weekend.