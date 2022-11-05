Colonel Quaritch's Na'vi Body Is Going To Make Things Weird For Him In Avatar: The Way Of Water

In the same interview, Lang spoke about how Quaritch believes he's in control of the situation, despite embracing the tradition and weapons of the Na'Vi, seeing the culture and ways of the alien race as a means to an end:

"The Na'vi way starts to become his way. He begins to move much more like a Na'vi, and he begins to adopt their weapons and their mode of travel. From his point of view, he's adjusting his methods to fight the enemy, but what you find on Pandora is the planet operates on you. Eywa will have its way. That's very true of Quaritch, but he still thinks he's the master of the situation."

Lang implies that Quaritch's new body comes with unintentional consequences that may cause the character to change allegiances, similar to Sam Worthington's character Jake's arc in the original film. Worthington had his own comments about the development, seeing it as the perfect way to add tension to the film. "I loved the idea that Quaritch is now a Na'vi," he told Total Film, "and he's going to have his own conflicts, and his own eyes opened, just like that Jake went through. That raises the stakes completely."

However Quaritch's new avatar body affects the main story of "Avatar: The Way of Water," the three-hour sequel seems to be an improvement of the film on every level. Not only are the film's visuals an upgrade from the first, but the once one-dimensional characters and motives of the original movie are being questioned. Stephen Lang has been given a lot more to work with this time, making Quaritch's arc one of many things to look forward to in the sequel.