Stephen Lang Doesn't Want To Know Fans Who Agree With His Avatar Character's Viewpoint

No matter where you stand on "Avatar," the one thing you can't deny is James Cameron's dedication to the craft. While we've been continuing the decade-long joke about a follow-up never seeing the light of day, the "Terminator" filmmaker has taken it upon himself to produce a multi-entry saga of sequels, shooting many of them back-to-back. To this day, "Avatar" holds the coveted crown of the highest-grossing movie of all time (adjusted for inflation). When you make that kind of distinction at the box office, it's safe to say that you've earned some leeway with the development of your projects.

In a genius move from 20th Century Studios, seeing as it's been a while since the world was last acquainted with the world of Pandora, "Avatar" will soon once again grace the big screen nationwide, this time in a 4K remaster transfer. Not only does it stand the chance of possibly reigniting interest in the franchise, but it's only going to add upon that unfathomably high $2.7 billion box office.

But if we're going to be following this series across another decade or so, it's probably best to acquaint ourselves with these characters, especially its villain. Even though he took two significant Na'vi arrows to the chest the last time we saw him, Stephen Lang's Col. Quaritch will be returning for "The Way of Water" in the form of an Avatar. All signs point to Quaritch returning as the series' prime antagonist.

While some fans have supposedly embraced the character, that's a sentiment that Lang understands, but doesn't really want to be a part of.