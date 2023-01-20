Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos Has No Regrets About Glass Onion's Lost Box Office Potential

Detective extraordinaire Benoit Blanc has previously tackled and solved the mysterious knife-related murder of Harlan Thrombey. Then, he went ahead and unpeeled the rotten onion surrounding wealthy (but wildly clueless) entrepreneur Miles Bron. Now, the genius private eye will have to face his most formidable challenge yet: the case of the unwanted box office revenue.

On its surface, it goes against everything that you'd expect from a money-grubbing movie studio. Rian Johnson's "Glass Onion," riding high on the good will and breakout theatrical performance of its 2019 predecessor "Knives Out," enjoyed a successful but extremely limited release rollout ahead of its debut on Netflix. Adding insult to injury, subsequent reporting revealed that the streamer had every opportunity to keep the sequel in theaters for much longer, but outright rejected the opportunity to, well, make more money hand over fist. What could they possibly have been thinking, the fools! Surely they've come to regret their remarkable shortsightedness ... right?

Well, Netflix's Ted Sarandos is singing a very different tune to the public. Addressing the oddly unprecedented move for the first time, the CEO praised the platform's strategy regarding "Glass Onion" during a quarterly earnings call on January 19, 2023 (via Deadline). According to Sarandos, he claims he's "thrilled with every aspect of the release" and has no regrets about the decision to keep it as a one-week limited release in theaters. Essentially, it's an outright admission that the stunt was meant as nothing more than a commercial for the sequel's Netflix debut a month later. But could there be something more to this mystery?