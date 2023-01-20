Rian Johnson Wants Future Knives Out Sequels To Be Titled 'A Benoit Blanc Mystery'

Ah, yes, the joys of Hollywood titling conventions. The undisputed champion in this department has to be the "Fast and Furious" franchise and whatever those in charge were smoking when they followed up 2001's "The Fast and the Furious" with "2 Fast 2 Furious." Upon setting in motion the worst (greatest?) series of obnoxiously inconsistent titles in film history, we ended up with soon-to-be total of 10 movies with titles like "Fast & Furious," "Furious 7," "F9," and the upcoming "Fast X." (May we never forget the spin-off, too, which added the imaginative "Fast & Furious Presents:" qualifier to "Hobbes & Shaw.") But let's not hand out a pass to the "Halloween" movies or even the most recent "Scream," both of which produced sequels that simply reverted to the exact same name as the original. Maddening!

To the chagrin of those of us who care way too much about these sorts of things, Rian Johnson's 2019 murder-mystery "Knives Out" ultimately added a new wrinkle into the mix. Obviously, since "Knives Out" was a very story-specific title, it would've made no sense whatsoever to call it "Knives Out 2" or anything along those lines. (We wrote about that in-depth here, because we're slightly unhinged here at /Film.) So what did Netflix do upon buying the rights to both the sequel and the upcoming third film? Why, they took a perfectly serviceable title in "Glass Onion" and added the ridiculous "A Knives Out Mystery" subtitle to it.

Well, we're not the only ones apoplectic about that shameless marketing decision. Johnson himself has come out to voice his opinions on the matter, creating a small ray of hope that — if there must be some subtitle attached — future films would be referred to by the much more logical "A Benoit Blanc Mystery."