Rian Johnson Is Working On Knives Out 3, But It 'Hasn't All Snapped Into Focus Yet'

Talk about a plan that even Benoit Blanc himself would have to sit back and admire. After emerging as one of the most creative and talented up-and-coming artists with a number of original films, starting with "Brick" and continuing with "The Brothers Bloom" and "Looper," Rian Johnson leveraged his experiences on both "Breaking Bad" (where he directed two of the best episodes in the entire series) and "Star Wars" ("The Last Jedi" is, dare I say it, good actually) to firmly establish himself as one of the most exciting filmmakers in the business right now. With both "Knives Out" and its sequel "Glass Onion" under his belt, Johnson's hold on pop culture is about to continue with the Natasha Lyonne-starring series "Poker Face."

But what about the storyteller's next big-screen outing? To nobody's surprise, the break-out success of the Benoit Blanc series has ensured that audiences will receive a steady diet of murder-mysteries starring Daniel Craig's rambunctious detective for years to come. And according to Johnson himself, he's already started the process of working on the third film in the rapidly-growing franchise. In a recent conversation with Empire, the director offered a fresh update on the status of the still-untitled sequel to come, confirming it's his next project "because it's the most exciting thing right now to me." He explained:

"I feel like any movie I'm making, I need to be making it because I can't imagine doing anything else. I'm jumping into the next Benoit Blanc next because I can't think about another story."

Johnson hasn't quite figured out the details yet, mind you, but expect an "exciting" and "very, very different" story from the previous two. "I've got a big cloud of ideas, but it hasn't all snapped into focus yet."