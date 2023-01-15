Poker Face Trailer: Natasha Lyonne Investigates A Star-Studded Cast Of Liars
Have you watched "Knives Out" and "Glass Onion" and found yourself in desperate need of more tales of murder from writer/director Rian Johnson? Or perhaps you've binge-watched both seasons of "Russian Doll" and are ready for another show where Natasha Lyonne attempts to solve a mystery with a lackadaisical attitude and some sharp wit. Or maybe you just want to see Adrien Brody, Stephanie Hsu, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ron Perlman, Benjamin Bratt, Chloë Sevigny, Lil Rel Howery, Clea Duvall, Tim Blake Nelson, and a whole clown car of other acclaimed actors all in one place.
If any of the above apply, then "Poker Face" might be the show for you. Created, written, and directed by Johnson, the 10-episode case-of-the-week murder mystery series stars Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a casino hostess turned detective with an uncanny ability to know whether or not someone is telling the truth. While that might sound like a set-up for some extremely short murder mysteries, there's more to solving cases than being a human lie detector. As Johnson has explained, people are constantly telling lies, and not just about murder. "You have to pay attention to why the person is lying about that specific thing."
Following quickly on the heels of the recently released trailer for "Poker Face" is a new trailer that debuted at the Television Critics Association's (TCA) 2023 winter press tour. Check out the dizzying array of guest stars below.
The many faces of Poker Face
In addition to the actors mentioned above, we also have Jameela Jamil ("The Good Place"), Dascha Polanco ("Orange is the New Black"), Ellen Barkin ("Drop Dead Gorgeous"), Tim Meadows ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine"), Judith Light ("Who's the Boss?"), Charles Melton ("Riverdale"), Cherry Jones ("The Handmaid's Tale"), Hong Chau ("The Menu"), Nick Nolte ("Warrior"), David Castañeda ("The Umbrella Academy"), Luis Guzmán ("Boogie Nights"), S. Epatha Merkerson ("Chicago Med"), Simon Helberg ("The Big Bang Theory"), Shane Paul McGhie ("Deputy"), Danielle MacDonald ("Dumplin'"), Colton Ryan ("Dear Evan Hansen"), Audrey Corsa ("All Rise"), Megan Suri ("Never Have I Ever"), Leslie Silva ("Shades of Blue"), Nicholas Cirillo ("Outer Banks"), Brandon Micheal Hall ("God Friended Me"), Niall Cunningham ("Life in Pieces"), Angel Desai ("Law and Order)", Reed Birney ("House of Cards"), Chelsea Frei ("The Moodys"), Rowan Blanchard "(Snowpiercer"), and newcomer Jasmine Aiyana Garvin.
Hold on, I need to catch my breath. Oh, and we can also expect Noah Segan to pop up somewhere.
"Poker Face" premieres January 26, 2023, on Peacock.