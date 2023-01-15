Poker Face Trailer: Natasha Lyonne Investigates A Star-Studded Cast Of Liars

Have you watched "Knives Out" and "Glass Onion" and found yourself in desperate need of more tales of murder from writer/director Rian Johnson? Or perhaps you've binge-watched both seasons of "Russian Doll" and are ready for another show where Natasha Lyonne attempts to solve a mystery with a lackadaisical attitude and some sharp wit. Or maybe you just want to see Adrien Brody, Stephanie Hsu, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ron Perlman, Benjamin Bratt, Chloë Sevigny, Lil Rel Howery, Clea Duvall, Tim Blake Nelson, and a whole clown car of other acclaimed actors all in one place.

If any of the above apply, then "Poker Face" might be the show for you. Created, written, and directed by Johnson, the 10-episode case-of-the-week murder mystery series stars Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a casino hostess turned detective with an uncanny ability to know whether or not someone is telling the truth. While that might sound like a set-up for some extremely short murder mysteries, there's more to solving cases than being a human lie detector. As Johnson has explained, people are constantly telling lies, and not just about murder. "You have to pay attention to why the person is lying about that specific thing."

Following quickly on the heels of the recently released trailer for "Poker Face" is a new trailer that debuted at the Television Critics Association's (TCA) 2023 winter press tour. Check out the dizzying array of guest stars below.