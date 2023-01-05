Poker Face Trailer: Natasha Lyonne Is A Human Lie Detector In Rian Johnson's New Whodunnit Series

A new murder-mystery every episode on a weekly basis? What a concept!

Rian Johnson is currently enjoying an impossibly hot hand, turning everything he touches into gold (if you'll excuse the mixed metaphor) between his three-film run that includes "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," 2019's "Knives Out," and the highly-anticipated follow-up "Glass Onion." In all honesty, it wouldn't be too much of a stretch to say that the Daniel Craig-starring Benoit Blanc franchise has singlehandedly invigorated audience interest in murder-mysteries in general. While the rest of the industry is still working on making up for lost time, Johnson continues to spearhead these efforts with yet another story ripped from the classic genre. This time, he's taking his talents from the big screen back to television — which, lest we forget, is where he found such great success directing two of the most acclaimed episodes of "Breaking Bad."

"Poker Face" was announced to great fanfare, boasting one of the most stacked casts you'll ever see. Set to debut on Peacock, the whodunnit series is advertised as taking a throwback episodic approach that'll see "Russian Doll" and "Orange is the New Black" star Natasha Lyonne (did you peep her cameo in "Glass Onion?") leading the ensemble as the tenacious detective on the run, Charlie Cale. Oh, and she apparently has a knack for figuring out exactly when someone is lying to her. Between the thrilling premise and the all-star cast, everything is coming up Rian Johnson these days. And now, you can check out the newly-released trailer for the series below!