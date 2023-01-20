Matt Reeves Is Working On A Buster Keaton Limited Series Starring Rami Malek
Finally, we have some news on that Matt Reeves project for Warner Brothers. No, wait, not that one. Last week, Reeves did reveal that he's working on a script for the sequel to "The Batman," but news has just broken about a different — albeit still star-studded — project the filmmaker has lined up with the studio. According to Deadline, Reeves is set to produce and direct a limited series about the life and career of famed silent film star Buster Keaton. What's more, "Mr. Robot" star and Oscar-winner Rami Malek is apparently in talks to play the lead role.
The as-yet-untitled Buster Keaton series is still in development, and the outlet reports it's expected to be shopped around soon in hopes of finding a streaming or network home. The project comes via Reeves' company 6th & Idaho Productions, which signed an overall deal with Warner Bros. last summer. The source material for the series apparently hasn't been finalized yet either, as the company still has to finalize the rights to James Curtis' book "Buster Keaton: A Filmmaker's Life."
Reeves has an overall deal with Warner Bros.
After an early career in vaudeville, gifted physical comedian Keaton gave masterful, deadpan performances in classic comedy films like "The General" and "Sherlock Jr," ruling the pre-talkie era as a major star, director, screenwriter, and innovator of the medium. As the synopsis for Curtis' book puts it, "His iconic look and acrobatic brilliance obscured the fact that behind the camera Keaton was one of our most gifted filmmakers." Keaton was also known for his striking and expressive eyes, something he certainly shares with "Bohemian Rhapsody" star Malek.
Malek, Reeves, and David Weddle are producing, with Daniel Pipski and Rafi Crohn on board as executive producers. "Succession" and "Veep" writer-producer Ted Cohen is reportedly in talks to write the series as well as executive produce it. No cast members aside from Malek have been announced as of publication time.
HBO Max is, of course, the most-recognized TV home for Warner Brothers content and the first place you'd expect Reeves' show to land, though the massive company is also expected to put some series on FAST channels (a free system similar to the one used by Tubi) in the near future. Under the leadership of President and CEO David Zaslav, whose reign has mostly been marked by the gutting of scripted television rather than the greenlighting of new shows, the now-merged Warner Bros Discovery is also set to rebrand HBO Max entirely this spring. We'll keep you posted when we find out where the Keaton series is headed and when you'll be able to see it.