Matt Reeves Is Working On A Buster Keaton Limited Series Starring Rami Malek

After an early career in vaudeville, gifted physical comedian Keaton gave masterful, deadpan performances in classic comedy films like "The General" and "Sherlock Jr," ruling the pre-talkie era as a major star, director, screenwriter, and innovator of the medium. As the synopsis for Curtis' book puts it, "His iconic look and acrobatic brilliance obscured the fact that behind the camera Keaton was one of our most gifted filmmakers." Keaton was also known for his striking and expressive eyes, something he certainly shares with "Bohemian Rhapsody" star Malek.

Malek, Reeves, and David Weddle are producing, with Daniel Pipski and Rafi Crohn on board as executive producers. "Succession" and "Veep" writer-producer Ted Cohen is reportedly in talks to write the series as well as executive produce it. No cast members aside from Malek have been announced as of publication time.

HBO Max is, of course, the most-recognized TV home for Warner Brothers content and the first place you'd expect Reeves' show to land, though the massive company is also expected to put some series on FAST channels (a free system similar to the one used by Tubi) in the near future. Under the leadership of President and CEO David Zaslav, whose reign has mostly been marked by the gutting of scripted television rather than the greenlighting of new shows, the now-merged Warner Bros Discovery is also set to rebrand HBO Max entirely this spring. We'll keep you posted when we find out where the Keaton series is headed and when you'll be able to see it.