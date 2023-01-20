Rian Johnson Looks Forward To Glass Onion 'Living Beyond' Its Current Relevancy

If there was an Academy Award for good timing, Rian Johnson's second "Knives Out" mystery outing, "Glass Onion” would be the unquestionable front runner. Johnson's sequel brings gentleman sleuth Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) away from family fortune trust funds and into the world of American new money. At the height of the pandemic, tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) and his gang of "disruptors" take a Greek vacation on his shiny private island for a murder mystery party.

As one would expect, an actual murder breaks out, shattering the illusion of a perfect cocktail-binging trip between close friends. Miles' carefree persona slips into paranoia, and the strengths of all of his relationships are tested as the film reaches its climax. Released in a limited theatrical run in November and on Netflix streaming in December, Miles' breakdown in "Glass Onion" would parallel Tesla CEO Elon Musks' impulsive purchase of Twitter for $44 billion, and all his reckless public decisions that would follow afterward. For the most part, the characters that make up the new money class of "Glass Onion" are not directly pulled from real-life figures, but the connection between Miles Bron and Elon Musk is not just obvious, it's uncanny.

The first film was not afraid of addressing the class divides and power structures of current-day society, but "Glass Onion" takes "current" to a whole new level. Although written in 2020 during the height of the pandemic, the events of Benoit Blanc's second mystery are prophetic and feel so uniquely tied to this social/political moment.

Despite the temptation to lean into the "now," Johnson, who makes an appearance on this week's Filmcast to discuss "Glass Onion," is personally looking forward to seeing how both of his "Knives Out" mysteries mature "living beyond" its current cultural relevance.