Superhero Bits: Marvel's Thunderbolts Films This Summer, New Quantumania Posters & More

Barry Keoghan recently popped by the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast for a wide-ranging chat. Naturally, "Eternals" came up, as he played Druig in the divisive MCU flick. At first, he addressed the mixed response to the film saying, "I think Chloe [Zhao] brought a whole kind of feel to it. You know? So Chloe brings — as you've seen from her past films — raw performances and really really touching performances. I don't think it was ... I think it was new. I think it was just new. It was new for the Marvel world."

As for whether or not he'll return as Druig? He has no idea, but remains open and optimistic on that front.

"I'm always optimistic. I actually spoke with Victoria [Alonso] recently. Victoria Alonso, she was there and I didn't get a chance to chat with her too much, but yeah. I'm always optimistic, always. I wanna know what Druig is doing right now."

Well, given that Alonso is one of the heads of Marvel Studios, she would be a good person to talk to as far as these things go. We'll see if the MCU can find a place for Druig as Phase Five and Phase Six begin to unfold.