The Next Avatar Movies Will Each Have Different Narrators, Starting With Lo'ak

Upon hearing the prospect of not just one but four more "Avatar" films in our future, there were many cynical people online (shocking, I know) who wondered whether or not there could even be enough story to warrant that many films, let alone whether or not people even wanted to see another film in the series. Well, considering that "Avatar: The Way of Water" is on its way to passing $2 billion worldwide pretty soon, obviously people are still into the world of Pandora.

As for where the story can go, James Cameron has devised a structure for the series that will allow it to evolve and remain fresh with each subsequent movie. Sam Worthington's Jake Sully was the narrator of the first two "Avatar" films, but he will not remain in that position going forward. James Cameron (accidentally) revealed on an episode of the Soundtracking podcast that Jake's son Lo'ak, played by Britain Dalton, will take over narration duties on the third film, serving as the eyes for which we see the story.

For those who find Jake Sully to be a boring character — and I know there are a lot of you out there — this should come as a great relief to you, though I will miss the dulcet tones of Sam Worthington's odd Australian-Brooklyn fusion accent taking us through the story. Lo'ak showed he could be the backbone of one of the more emotional storylines in "The Way of Water" in his relationship with the tulkun Payakan, and I am interested to see him take a more central role. However, he will not be the narrator of the entire series going forward. Cameron also revealed that each forthcoming picture will have a different narrator, which really intrigues me.