Marlowe Trailer: Liam Neeson Embraces Noir In 1930s Detective Thriller

Liam Neeson is good at saving people, this we know. We know it practically like a proverb at this point, as the actor's penchant for high-octane thriller roles has evolved into somewhat of a parody over the years. But interestingly enough, he's going to take that archetype and place it in a different time period with "Marlowe," a new noir feature starring the "Taken" lead himself.

In the film's official trailer, we catch a glimpse of the actor as he slips into the world of 1930s Los Angeles. With his fedora and pinstripes, he takes on cases and meets the stunning Diane Kruger and Jessica Lange as the private detective susses out a mystery. And it seems that everyone he meets is in on the crime. Is the joke on him?

According to Open Road Films, the movie is "a gripping noir crime thriller set in late 1930's Los Angeles, centers around a street-wise, down on his luck detective; Philip Marlowe, played by Liam Neeson, who is hired to find the ex-lover of a glamorous heiress (Diane Kruger), daughter of a well-known movie star (Jessica Lange). The disappearance unearths a web of lies, and soon Marlowe is involved in a dangerous, deadly investigation where everyone involved has something to hide."