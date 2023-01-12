Superhero Bits: The Flash's Final Season Trailer, Christina Ricci Is Harley Quinn (On A Podcast) & More

There was perhaps no better comeback story in all of 2022, in any arena of life, than that of Ke Huy Quan. The "Goonies" star had been away from the acting world for years, but enjoyed a massive re-emergence thanks to "Everything Everywhere All at Once." Now, he's joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as part of the cast of "Loki" season 2. Speaking on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast about it, Quan shared a pretty delightful anecdote about his casting in the show:

"When our movie came out, the first phone call I got was from Kevin Feige. Who graciously asked me if I wanted to join the MCU and I called Jonathan and the gang, and I said, you know what, nobody wants to hire me except Stephen Spielberg, George Lucas, The Daniels, and Kevin Feige. It's been incredible. 2022 is the year I will always remember because it's one of the happiest years of my life."

And on top of all that, he's pretty much the front-runner to win the Best Supporting Actor Oscar this year. Good for him!